CE opens World Book Day Fest

Mrs Lam (third right) joins participants in a reading marathon at the event.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third right) officiates at the 2018 World Book Day Fest opening ceremony.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam officiated at the opening ceremony of 2018 World Book Day Fest today, launching the citywide reading promotion campaign "Discover & Share the Joy of Reading".

Speaking at the ceremony, she encouraged students to read, saying the Government will promote reading in different ways.

It will provide a new subsidy to public primary and secondary schools from the 2018-19 school year to promote reading.

She hopes schools make full use of the subsidy to promote a reading culture among students by using different activities.

Mrs Lam saw a pop-up library, toured the e-books experience zone and shared her reading experiences with students.

To support the campaign's theme, Mrs Lam gave away 130 books chosen from her personal collection to participants to share with them the joy of reading.

The campaign is being held by the Education Bureau, the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Information Services Department to promote reading in Hong Kong.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will also hold fun-filled activities, including the Fun at Central Library fun day tomorrow, so the public can enjoy reading with their families.