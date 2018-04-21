Caring scheme to open for application

The Caring & Sharing Scheme will be open for applications from February 1 next year at the earliest.

The Working Family Allowance Office is responsible for implementing the scheme. It will announce the application arrangements before the end of this year.

Under the scheme which was announced by Financial Secretary Paul Chan in March, a person who meets the eligibility criteria can apply for $4,000 or the balance after deducting the tax concession or rates concession.

