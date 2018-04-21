Gov't responds to US report

Foreign governments should not interfere in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's internal affairs.

The HKSAR Government made the statement in response to media enquiries about the comments contained in the US Department of State's Country Reports on Human Rights Practices 2017.

The statement said: "Since the return to the motherland, the HKSAR has been exercising a high degree of autonomy and 'Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong' in strict accordance with the Basic Law.

"This demonstrates the full and successful implementation of the 'one country, two systems' principle, which has been widely recognised by the international community."