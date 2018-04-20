Officials start bay area trip

Four senior officials started a three-day visit to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area with legislators today.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang and Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau arrived in Shenzhen this morning.

The delegation visited an Internet bank to learn about the features and operation of a virtual bank and the application of fintech.

They also visited the Shenzhen Traffic Police Headquarters command centre where they were briefed on the use of technology in traffic control.

They then met Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng and toured a communication technology enterprise to see the development of innovation and technology in Shenzhen.

The delegation later departed for Dongguan and met Mayor Xiao Yafei.

They also visited Songshan Lake Xbot Park and Songshan Lake Eco-city Science Museum to see Dongguan's technology development and the collaboration projects between Songshan Lake Science & Technology Industry Park and Hong Kong.

They will continue their visit to Dongguan tomorrow and later visit Zhongshan and Foshan.