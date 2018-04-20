Mental health campaign sustained

April 20, 2018
Mental wellness
Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan (centre) officiates at the Spread the Joy event.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan today officiated at the Spread the Joy event, a Department of Health initiative to sustain the campaign for boosting public engagement in promoting mental well-being.

 

The Joyful@HK campaign is a three-year citywide promotion programme to encourage the public to enhance mental well-being by integrating "Sharing", "Mind" and "Enjoyment" into daily life.

 

Key initiatives included a video competition, the appointment of singer Sammi Cheng as the campaign's ambassador, and the launch of a thematic website and a Facebook page.

 

Since the campaign's launch, the Department of Health has been collaborating with different stakeholders to promote mental well-being.

 

The Joyful@School campaign launched in collaboration with the Education Bureau provided funding to more than 400 schools from the Quality Education Fund to hold campaign activities.

 

Noting the scheme has marked a milestone in promoting mental health in Hong Kong, Prof Chan said the Department of Health will launch an education drive from 2018-19 to reduce the stigma faced by people with mental health needs.

 

Preparation work is being undertaken and the campaign will launch next year.

 

Click here for details on the campaign.

