Dev't chief promotes building safety

Secretary for Development Michael Wong speaks at the Building Safety Symposium 2018.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong gave a speech at the Building Safety Symposium 2018 today.

The symposium was the finale of the six-day Building Safety Week 2018.

Mr Wong said with the industry's assistance, the Government has introduced policy measures in recent years to promote building maintenance to property owners.

Two mandatory schemes on building and window inspection were introduced in 2012.

The Chief Executive announced in her Policy Address last year Operation Building Bright 2.0 will be launched to offer technical and financial assistance to property owners.

Mr Wong said the Government will continue to partner with various organisations to help owners maintain their properties.

About 450 building management traders, government officials and academics attended the symposium.

Local and overseas experts from Macau, the US, the UK and Japan also spoke at the seminar.