Dispute resolution service launched

The Home Affairs Department launched a two-year free pilot Building Management Dispute Resolution Service today.

Former Presiding Officer on the Lands Tribunal Tracy Chan has been appointed as Convener of the service for two years from April 20.

Depending on the wishes and circumstances of the parties involved in the dispute, the Convener will help the two sides reach a settlement by identifying issues, and exploring and generating options.

During the process, based on her experience and expertise, the Convener can provide opinion and assessment to aid the parties in understanding the strengths and weaknesses of their cases.

She may be assisted by mediators if necessary.

Beneficiaries of the service are owners, members of the management committee of owners' corporations or owners' committees, and those acting on behalf of property management companies.

A guide and application form for the service can be downloaded here.