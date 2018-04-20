Seminar explains constitutional law

Chairman of the Law Committee of the 12th National People's Congress Qiao Xiaoyang discussed constitutional law at a seminar in Hong Kong today.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said Mr Qiao talked about the history of constitutional law and highlighted its importance to the city.

Mr Cheung said Mr Qiao's speech was delivered at the national affairs seminar for senior civil servants organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

He said the seminar was purely academic and the subject of Basic Law Article 23 was not brought up.

Mr Cheung added the HKSAR Government will hold more national affairs seminars, covering topics including macroeconomics, poverty alleviation and population ageing.