CE meets Jiangsu Governor

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Jiangsu Governor Wu Zhenglong at Government House today.

She welcomed Mr Wu's first visit to Hong Kong after taking up the post.

The three-day "Rendezvous with Water Towns" Jiangsu Cultural Carnival will be held in Victoria Park to promote the province. Mrs Lam said she looks forward to officiating at its opening ceremony tomorrow with Mr Wu.

She said Hong Kong and Jiangsu enjoy close ties and maintain frequent co-operation in areas ranging from economic and trade activities to culture, education and youth exchanges.

Noting Hong Kong is an international centre for finance, trade and commerce, she said the city strives to consolidate its traditional industries with clear advantages, particularly in finance, adding listing rules will be amended later this year to attract new economy companies to list in Hong Kong.

She encouraged Jiangsu's new economy companies to use Hong Kong as a platform to raise capital.

She added Hong Kong is keen to develop new areas of economic growth, including innovation and technology and the creative industries.

She hopes to expand co-operation with Jiangsu in these areas.

Thanking the Jiangsu government for its staunch support for Hong Kong's work on youth development, she said she hopes the province will continue to implement measures to help Hong Kong people study, work and live on the Mainland.