Speech therapy institute accredited

The Institute of Speech Therapists has been granted a full accreditation status under the Pilot Accredited Registers Scheme for Healthcare Professions.

It is authorised as the accredited healthcare professional body responsible for administering a register for the speech therapy profession.

Announcing the move today, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said: "Under the principle of professional autonomy, the Government launched the Pilot Accredited Registers Scheme for Healthcare Professions, which aims to enhance the existing society-based registration arrangements of healthcare professions currently not subject to statutory registration, with a view to promoting good service standards for the professions and providing more information to members of the public."

The institute can now use an Accreditation Mark on its website and issues Certificates of Registration to its members for easy identification by the public.

Its members can use the title "Member of Register of Speech Therapists accredited by Department of Health" on their name cards.

In addition to administering a register for the profession, the institute is responsible for improving the professional competency of the speech therapist profession and handling complaints against its members.

Speech therapy is the first profession accredited under the scheme.

Four other healthcare professions - audiology, clinical psychology, dietetics and educational psychology - are preparing to undergo the accreditation process under the scheme this year.

