9 Lantau green projects approved

Nine nature conservation projects in South Lantau have been approved under the Environmental Education & Community Action Projects funding scheme with a total grant of $9 million, the Environment & Conservation Fund Secretariat announced today.

To realise the Sustainable Lantau Blueprint's vision of balancing development and conservation, in 2017-18 the fund set up a theme of Nature Conservation in South Lantau for projects under the scheme.

The projects support non-profit-making organisations in taking forward conservation activities in the area.

The fund has also earmarked $10 million to support Environmental Education & Community Action Projects on conservation in South Lantau.

The invitation for applications is tentatively scheduled for the third quarter of this year.

