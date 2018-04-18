Voter registration to end May 2

The Registration & Electoral Office urged eligible people today to register as electors and submit their applications before May 2.

Hong Kong permanent resident adults who ordinarily reside in Hong Kong are eligible to register as electors.

They should provide their residential addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses so they can be contacted about voter registration matters.

The office has issued inquiry letters to 57,000 electors and has also contacted them to remind them to respond as soon as possible.

Forms for voter registration are available online.