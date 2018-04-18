21 building plans approved

The Buildings Department approved 21 building plans in February – four on Hong Kong Island, 10 in Kowloon and seven in the New Territories.

Eleven were for apartment and apartment-commercial developments, six for commercial developments, two for factory and industrial developments, and two for community services developments.

Consent was given for work to start on 10 building projects that will provide 148,041 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use involving 2,831 units and 59,201 sq m of gross floor area for non-domestic use.

The department issued 14 occupation permits – four on Hong Kong Island, three in Kowloon and seven in the New Territories.

Buildings certified for occupation have 59,403 sq m of gross floor area for domestic use involving 488 units and 35,284 sq m for non-domestic use.

The declared cost of new buildings completed in February was $3.2 billion.