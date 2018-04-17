Reading promotions to be held

The Education Bureau and the Leisure & Cultural Services Department will host the 2018 World Book Day Fest and the Fun at Central Library events this weekend.

World Book Day Fest will be held at SKH St Mary's Church Mok Hing Yiu College on April 21, featuring drama performances, interactive reading and a pop-up library.

The Fun at Central Library event will be held at Hong Kong Central Library on April 22.

People borrowing library materials from April 21 to 25 will receive souvenirs.

From April 21 to May 8, the public can sign the Reading Charter on the library website or via the My Library mobile app to make a pledge and set their reading goals.