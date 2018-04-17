CE rebuts XRL pressure claim

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has refuted claims the Government is pressuring or threatening the Legislative Council to expedite its scrutiny of the co-location arrangement bill for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

Speaking to reporters before today's Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said there is a practical need for the bill's timely approval.

She said most citizens hope the rail system can be commissioned by the end of September, adding the link and its operational preparation is near completion.

The remaining step is the passage of the bill which will implement the Mainland Port Area of the co-location arrangement.

Mrs Lam added the bill has already been scrutinised for about three months and she hopes LegCo can pass it before its summer recess.