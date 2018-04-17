New grant to promote reading

The Government will provide a new subsidy to public primary and secondary schools from the 2018-19 school year to promote reading.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced the measure before today's Executive Council meeting.

Costing $48 million annually, the scheme will give primary and secondary schools $40,000 and $70,000 a year to buy books and encourage reading culture.

The measure offers more than the previous subsidy, which ended in the 2016-17 school year.

"In my general philosophy investing in education is the best investment that we could do for our younger generation, so if schools do feel that it is very important to have a dedicated reading subsidy – and we could afford it – so we are now providing this additional, or this new, reading subsidy.

"I hope that the schools could make full use of this subsidy not only to buy books but also to promote reading culture among students using different sorts of activities.

"I am sure teachers are very innovative, so they will find the best way to promote reading amongst the students."

Mrs Lam said the Government will also liaise with the kindergarten sector about providing additional resources.

The Education Bureau and the Leisure & Cultural Services Department will organise large-scale activities to boost the city's reading culture for the upcoming World Book Day, Mrs Lam said, adding she will also be participating.