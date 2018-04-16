Article 23 move when the time is right

The Government has the constitutional duty to enact Basic Law Article 23 and the Chief Executive will take forward the matter when the time is right.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng made the statement today in response to media questions regarding Liaison Office Director Wang Zhimin's remarks on national security.

Mr Wang said at a symposium yesterday Hong Kong is the only place in the world without legislation to safeguard national security.

Ms Cheng said: "Enacting Article 23 is a constitutional duty of the Hong Kong SAR Government, so that is something to be done.

"But the important thing is, when it is to be done, it is a matter that the Chief Executive has said a number of times, she will find the appropriate moment that the society and the circumstances would be suitable before this is being looked at.

"Then we will find the appropriate time to discuss the content and how we are going to deal with it."