Harcourt Garden reopens

Covered benches and a baby-care room are provided in the garden.

The new-look Harcourt Garden features a clock tower and granite blocks which were originally seawall fragments from the 19th century.

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department reopened Harcourt Garden today following the completion of reprovisioning works, providing a pleasant public leisure space in the busy city centre.

Occupying 13,500 sq m, the new garden has a landscaped deck connecting to nearby footbridges, providing easy access to commercial buildings from Central to Wan Chai.

It has terraced-step seats surrounded by lush lawns and plants.

Twenty-nine granite blocks, seawall fragments from the 19th century found at the reprovisioning works site, are displayed as part of the garden's landscape design.

Also featured are a clock tower in the centre of the garden as well as an award-winning art piece.

Other facilities include covered benches, disabled-accessible toilets and a baby-care room.

Located between Queensway and Harcourt Road, the garden has been refurbished in situ to facilitate the construction of the MTR Shatin to Central Link.