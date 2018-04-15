'Dream Cruises' sets sail

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong speaks with fund participant Tsang King-lun at the “Dream Cruises” ceremony.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today attended a Child Development Fund event where 150 grass-root children and their families set off on a free one-day cruise to Nansha in Guangzhou.

The Dream Cruises programme is one of the events in the run-up to the fund’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

More than 80 participants from the fund’s projects, their family members and mentors set sail from Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

They will enjoy refreshments and recreational activities on-board and will be given a tour of the ship before disembarking in Guangzhou’s Nansha district in the evening.

The fund aims to broaden children’s horizons, enhance their abilities and qualities, and enrich their social experience.

Its projects have benefited more than 14,000 underprivileged youths.