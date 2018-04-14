CE meets Education Minister

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Minister of Education Chen Baosheng at Government House.

Mr Chen has visited education facilities and witnessed the establishment of the Beijing-Hong Kong Universities Alliance in the past two days.

Mrs Lam welcomed Mr Chen’s first visit to Hong Kong as Minister of Education and said she was pleased to see him again following their August meeting in Beijing.

She thanked Mr Chen and the ministry for supporting the Government’s work on education, including the implementation of the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions.

The scheme provides additional study pathways for local students with more than 100 participating institutions.

Hong Kong graduates from Mainland universities are also issued Employment Registration Certificates so they can work there. Hong Kong children studying in Shenzhen are treated equally as those on the Mainland and can enrol in public schools to enjoy free education.

Mrs Lam said the education industry in Hong Kong enjoys clear advantages with several of the world’s top-ranked universities in the city and that the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development plan will bring unlimited opportunities.

The city’s institutions can boost the exchange of teachers and students and meet the goal of developing an international education base in the bay area, she added.