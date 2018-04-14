Police holds passing-out parade

Prof Ma (second right) meets Police graduates with Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (right).

The Police College held a parade today to mark the passing-out of 44 probationary inspectors and 283 recruit constables.

Non-executive Chairman of the MTR Corporation Prof Frederick Ma attended the ceremony and said Hong Kong would not be one of the world’s safest cities without a well-trained, highly capable and disciplined Police Force.

Prof Ma hoped the graduates would become the pride of Hong Kong people and said the MTRC has been working closely with Police to ensure public safety.

He also thanked Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau officers for swiftly defusing two World War II bombs found at a Wan Chai construction site of the Shatin to Central Link which ensured the safety of MTRC staff and nearby citizens.

He added Police and the MTRC have strengthened anti-terrorism measures and stepped up patrols in train stations.