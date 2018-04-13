James Lau visits Sham Shui Po

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (left) tours the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre during his visit to Sham Shui Po District.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau visited a vocational institution and a creative arts venue during his visit to Sham Shui Po District today.

He toured the Institute of Vocational Education (Haking Wong) campus and spoke with students.

The institute is equipped with workshops and laboratories which simulate the real-life working environments of various industries.

Mr Lau then visited the Jockey Club Creative Arts Centre, which is situated in a revitalised industrial building and serves as an operation base for artists and organisations.

He later met Sham Shui Po District Councillors.