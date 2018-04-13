XRL tests can restart

The Government agrees the trial runs for the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link can resume but the MTR Corporation still needs to submit a detailed report on the incident that prompted the test's suspension.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the comment today in response to a preliminary investigation report released by the MTRC on last week's incident.

Four wheels of the last compartment of a train partially went off the tracks in the incident.

Citing the MTRC press release, Mr Chan said one of the railway tracks deviated from its original alignment because its construction was supported by the I-beams on-site.

"Whereas for the other three railway tracks, they are basically built on top of the concrete plinth which is strong enough and are revalidated as in compliance with the standard and safety requirements.

"Therefore, to restart the trial run is considered reasonable," he added.