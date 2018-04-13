Speedy XRL scrutiny urged

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan has urged the Legislative Council to expedite its scrutiny of the bill for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link co-location arrangement.

Speaking to the media after attending a Legislative Council Bills Committee meeting today, Mr Chan said: "We are not exerting any pressure on the legislature but we do have a duty of care on public interest and we need to ensure by all possible and reasonable measures to enable the Express Rail Link to start operating by end-September."

He said he understands legislators need time to discuss the bill, but timely approval is the target and the expectation of the community.

If legislators need extra meetings on the bill the Government will co-operate with them, he added.