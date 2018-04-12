KS Wong attends Macau forum

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (second left) tours the 2018 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong attended the 2018 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition today.

He launched the event with Macau officials and other guests.

He met Macau's Secretary for Transport & Public Works Raimundo Arrais do Rosario to discuss energy policies and the environment.

He later attended the Macao Trade & Investment Promotion Institute luncheon, visited the Office for the Development of the Energy Sector of the Macau SAR and examined the solar photovoltaic system at the University of Macau.

Mr Wong also met Director-General of the Guangdong Environmental Protection Department Lu Xiulu to discuss environmental protection co-operation.