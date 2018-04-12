Food consumption survey to launch

The Centre for Food Safety will launch the Second Hong Kong Population-based Food Consumption Survey on April 13 to collect the latest information on eating habits.

The centre's Consultant Dr Samuel Yeung said at a media briefing today: "Food consumption information includes the types and the amount of food consumed. Food consumption data collected in the survey is one of the cornerstones of food safety risk assessment work of the Centre for Food Safety.

"Risk assessment in turn is important in safeguarding food safety and public health in the local population. It provides the scientific basis for us to formulate food safety policies, risk management measures as well as providing effective food safety advice to members of the public."

Households will be randomly selected for the year-long study with one adult member of each family interviewed.

Two interviews will be conducted per selected person with the centre planning to speak to 5,000 people.

Interviewers will wear a purple uniform, a badge showing the title of the survey and a Centre for Food Safety identity card.

Invitation letters will be sent in batches. The centre has appealed to those selected to respond to the invitation.

