HKMA hails stock quota rise

The Monetary Authority today welcomed the announcement to increase daily quotas for stock connects between Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

The authority's Chief Executive Norman Chan said: "Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect are important mutual access arrangements between the Hong Kong and Mainland capital markets.

"They have been operating smoothly since launch. The expansion of daily quota will further enhance the smoothness and certainty of trading."

The authority added it will continue to monitor market developments and maintain close contact with Mainland authorities.