Scalping rules to be reviewed

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department will review the Places of Public Entertainment Ordinance to clamp down on ticket scalping.

Making the statement at the Chief Executive's Question Time session at the Legislative Council today, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Government is concerned about the rampant practice of scalping tickets for performances in recent years.

She said the review will include examining how to apply ordinance rules to venues managed by the department.

These venues are not currently regulated under the section of the ordinance which bans ticket scalping.

It will also consider classifying ticket scalping as a criminal act with a higher penalty.

Mrs Lam added the department is considering a requirement to sell tickets via a real name registration system.

She said the implementation of such an arrangement will depend on trial results and the willingness of performance organisers to adopt it.