CE protests tariff plan

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has written to US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to protest the US plan to introduce tariffs on Hong Kong aluminium imports.

Speaking at the Chief Executive's Question Time session at the Legislative Council today, she said although Hong Kong is reluctant to take retaliatory measures given its small export-oriented economy, the Government is against the tariff plan.

Mrs Lam added the Government will monitor developments and has done an initial assessment on the impact of trade disputes between the Mainland and the US on Hong Kong.

As a World Trade Organization member, Hong Kong will stand firm against acts of protectionism and unilateralism, she added.