CE meets Pakistani PM

Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi during the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2018 in Hainan today.

Mrs Lam said she hopes co-operation between Hong Kong and Pakistan will be strengthened.

"Pakistan is a very important country along the Belt & Road.

"I heard in these two days about the significance of infrastructure along the Belt & Road countries, and this is certainly an area that Hong Kong can contribute both in terms of raising money for the infrastructure projects, in terms of risk management of the project, monitoring and also on the construction side, because over the years, Hong Kong has built many important infrastructures, like bridges, tunnels and railways. So we are very happy to be able to play a part in your government's development."

Mrs Lam also met CPC Guangzhou Municipal Committee Secretary Ren Xuefeng and discussed the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

She said with the forthcoming promulgation of the bay area development plan, it is important to enhance understanding of the bay area among the people in Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau.

She hopes the bay area's development will offer more opportunities to people from Hong Kong and Guangzhou, especially young people.