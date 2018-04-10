HK, Korea sign customs deal

Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang (right) and Korea Customs Service Commissioner Kim Yung-moon sign a memorandum of understanding on co-operation and mutual assistance.

Commissioner of Customs & Excise Hermes Tang has signed an agreement to make Mainland cargoes transhipped through Hong Kong to Korea eligible for preferential tariffs.

He signed the memorandum of understanding with Korea Customs Service Commissioner Kim Yung-moon at the end of the 33rd Customs Cooperation Conference in Hong Kong today.

The pact recognises the Customs & Excise Department as an issuing authority of Certificates of Non-Manipulation for cargoes from the Mainland transhipped through Hong Kong to Korea, making them eligible for preferential tariffs under the Free Trade Agreement Transhipment Facilitation Scheme.

Messrs Tang and Kim also discussed intellectual property rights enforcement and the implementation of the free trade agreement.