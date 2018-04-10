Law Chi-kwong visits Wong Tai Sin

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong meets students at Canossa Primary School (San Po Kong) in Wong Tai Sin.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-Kong visited a school and an employee training body in Wong Tai Sin today.

He toured Canossa Primary School (San Po Kong) and met its teachers and students.

Dr Law said he is glad the school nurtures positive values and attitudes among students by encouraging them to volunteer.

He also noted the institution is committed to introducing elements of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.

He then went to the Employment Development Service's Human Resources Training Centre to meet people attending courses on healthcare, elderly care and baking.

Mr Law said this year's Budget allocated additional resources for the Labour Department and the Social Welfare Department to boost support for jobseekers with special employment needs.

He later met Wong Tai Sin District Councillors.