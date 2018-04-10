Michael Wong meets Beijing officials

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today continued his Beijing trip by visiting the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Water Resources.

He met Director-General of the Department of Foreign Assistance of the Ministry of Commerce Wang Shengwen.

They discussed the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement, the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, the Belt & Road Initiative and Hong Kong's engagement in the Mainland's foreign aid construction projects.

He then met Vice Minister of Water Resources Zhou Xuewen to talk about water resources management, Dongjiang water quality and supply agreements, and flood prevention work.

Mr Wong will return to Hong Kong tonight.