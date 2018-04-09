Seawall claims rebuffed

Director of Highways Daniel Chung has refuted claims a seawall for an artificial island on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge has washed away.

At a press briefing today, he said he met with the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority in Zhuhai yesterday and inspected the bridge's eastern and western artificial islands and tunnel.

He inspected the bridge after media reports showed concrete blocks scattered around the artificial islands.

He said the scattered blocks are part of the islands' design and there is no safety hazard.

"(It is) to serve two purposes: one is to protect the artificial island from waves, the other one is to protect the tunnel from damage from vessels."

Mr Chung added there is no sign of the blocks washing away.

"It is the same as it (was) designed and it is the same as when it was completed one year ago. So there's nothing that we can observe that has been washed away."

He also found no safety issues in the tunnel.