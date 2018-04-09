Michael Wong starts Beijing visit

Secretary for Development Michael Wong visited the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office in Beijing today.

He met Vice-Minister of Housing & Urban-Rural Development Yi Jun to discuss the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, the Belt & Road Initiative and the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement (CEPA).

They also spoke about preparations for this year's Mainland & Hong Kong Construction Forum.

Mr Wong then met Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Deputy Director Huang Liuquan.

He thanked the office for its support in fostering mutual recognition of professional qualifications in sectors ranging from construction to insurance services under CEPA.

They also spoke on opportunities provided by the bay area development, the Belt & Road Initiative as well as Hong Kong's participation in the Mainland's foreign aid construction projects.

Mr Wong will visit the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Water Resources tomorrow.