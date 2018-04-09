Work holiday scheme signed

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung (right) and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte (left) witness the signing of a working holiday scheme by Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong and Dutch Consul General Annemieke Ruigrok.

Hong Kong and the Netherlands have signed a memorandum of understanding on a working holiday scheme for young people that will start next January.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong and Dutch Consul General Annemieke Ruigrok signed the agreement today.

Dr Law said: "Apart from broadening their horizons, this scheme provides an opportunity for young people in Hong Kong and the Netherlands to gain living and working experience in a foreign culture. It will also further reinforce bilateral ties between Hong Kong and the Netherlands."

Ms Ruigrok encouraged young people to make use of the opportunities provided by the scheme.

Under the agreement, 100 participants from each side will be allowed to stay for up to one year in Hong Kong or the Netherlands where they can work to finance their stay or study short-term courses.

It is the 13th working holiday scheme Hong Kong has set up since 2001. It has similar arrangements with New Zealand, Australia, Ireland, Germany, Japan, Canada, Korea, France, the UK, Austria, Hungary and Sweden.

More than 85,000 Hong Kong youths have benefited from these arrangements.

Details on visa application procedures can be found on the Immigration Department website and the consulate's website.