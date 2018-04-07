One-arm push up record set

Three hundred people successfully set a record for the “most people performing one-arm push ups” in the Guinness World Records.

Participants included members of the Police Force and Auxiliary Police, and sports elites.

They performed the feat at the One-Arm Push Up Challenge closing ceremony, co-organised by the Police Public Relations Branch and the Society for Abandoned Animals, to promote caring for animals and to raise funds for disabled or abandoned animals.

Police launched a 10-week publicity campaign online to encourage the public to do one-arm push ups to experience the hardship of disabled animals.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Police Director of Operations Tang Ping-keung thanked community leaders and the public for their participation and support.

The event resulted in a donation amounting to more than $1 million for the Society for Abandoned Animals.