Michael Wong to visit Beijing

Secretary for Development Michael Wong will depart for Beijing tomorrow to visit Mainland government ministries.

On April 9, he will call on the Ministry of Housing & Urban-Rural Development and the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

On the following day, Mr Wong will visit the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Water Resources.

He will return to Hong Kong in the evening of April 10.

Under Secretary for Development Liu Chun-san will be Acting Secretary during Mr Wong's absence.