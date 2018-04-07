144 columbaria applications received

The Private Columbaria Licensing Board has received 144 applications for private columbaria licences.

Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan made the statement to the media today after attending a radio programme.

Prof Chan said the board is vetting the applications, adding private columbaria which have not applied for a licence will be running illegally.

The Private Columbaria Ordinance was introduced last year to regulate the operation of such venues through a licensing scheme.

Noting some unlicensed columbaria operators have asked affected family members to take back their relatives’ ashes, she said the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has offered other alternatives.

“For those affected family members, they can use the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department’s temporary places for storage of these ashes. Previously, we heard a lot of comments about the limitations of these storage places. Now the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department has tried to improve the situation, so that family members can use nearby facilities to pay respect to their ancestors.

“We also promote green burial, so another way of dealing with the ashes is to put (them in) the Garden of Remembrance, or put the ashes to sea. The department has already had all these facilities for green burial. This is another choice that they can choose.”