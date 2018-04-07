Police recruitment day held

A recruitment day held at Police Headquarters today attracted more than 2,000 applications for the posts of Probationary Inspectors, Recruit Police Constables and Auxiliary Police Constables.

The number of applications is the second highest among all spring recruitments.

The event provided a one-stop service for applicants, shortening the time required for the recruitment process.

According to the figures of the past three years, an average of 40 applicants competed for a Probationary Inspector posts, while an average of 10 applicants competed for Recruit Police Constable vacancies.

Police received more than 21,000 applications in the 2017-18 financial year. They will recruit about 1,800 officers this financial year.

Applications are welcome year-round.

