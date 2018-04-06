Independence talk must be decried

The Government has the responsibility to condemn University of Hong Kong Faculty of Law Associate Professor Benny Tai's remarks on advocating independence.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the comment today, saying she agreed to issue a government statement on March 30 denouncing Prof Tai's remarks after viewing footage of the Taiwan political event he spoke at.

She said the Government and society have the responsibility to safeguard national security, territorial integrity and national development.

Any advocacy of Hong Kong independence is unacceptable as it violates the constitution and Basic Law, and goes against "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Mrs Lam clarified the Government has no intention to suppress freedom of speech or academic freedom, and no plan to legislate Basic Law Article 23.

However, noting safeguarding national security means safeguarding Hong Kong's security, the Government must seriously consider when to enact Basic Law Article 23 legislation.

Mrs Lam said the Government acts according to the law and has not done anything to make Prof Tai lose his job, adding she respects the university's autonomy.