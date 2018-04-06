Injection of youth for elderly care

Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Project Co-ordinator Jelly Chan says graduates wanting a care services career can also take training courses in nursing, social work or management.

Mr Lau says elderly people have made significant contributions to Hong Kong and he feels a sense of purpose helping them in their twilight years.

Sam Lau works five days a week at an elderly home as a caregiver through the Navigation Scheme for Young Persons in Care Services.

When Sam Lau graduated from secondary school, he decided he would become a caregiver for senior citizens.

He joined the Navigation Scheme for Young Persons in Care Services in 2016, a government programme that trains youths in elderly care.

It was not easy for him. Like for any fresh graduate, it was challenging to tend to the basic needs of elderly home residents on a daily basis, but he persevered.

Giving back

Mr Lau, 23, works five days a week at an elderly home under the programme's job placement arrangement.

"I change their nappies. I am responsible for helping them bathe, and for measuring their blood pressure. I also need to carry out skincare duties, deliver their meals and feed them.

"It is not an easy task. You have to be patient.”

Mr Lau also chats with the residents, helps them shave and coaches them on simple movement exercises.

He said the job is meaningful and goes beyond daily caregiving tasks.

"Elderly people have made significant contributions to Hong Kong's development in the past. I feel a sense of purpose when walking with them in the final stages of their lives.

"After I care for them, the seniors and their relatives appreciate my work and thank me. I hope I can successfully take care of them and they won't feel lonely, unwanted or abandoned living in a nursing home.

"These are the reasons why I love my job. I find satisfaction in helping others."

Boosting manpower

The Social Welfare Department launched the scheme in 2015, providing on-the-job training and a two year part-time course for young people who are interested in working in care services.

Job placements at elderly homes and rehabilitation centres are offered to participants.

The scheme is run by five non-governmental organisations, including the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, and provides 1,000 vacancies.

Tung Wah Group of Hospitals Project Co-ordinator Jelly Chan said: "The elderly population continues to grow. I hope this scheme can encourage young people aged 18 to 25 to join the elderly or rehabilitation care services.

"It will help boost manpower in the industry."

After successfully completing the programme, recruits will be awarded a Diploma in Health Studies and four other healthcare-related certificates.

Ms Chan said graduates who want to develop a career in the care services sector can also attend training courses in the areas of nursing, social work or management.