Youth scheme to be regularised

The Government will regularise the Pilot Member Self-recommendation Scheme for Youth.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung was speaking to the press today and said the response to the scheme was encouraging.

Mr Cheung said the Home Affairs Bureau will launch the programme’s second phase in June.

It will be extended to 10 more government advisory committees which cover areas including land development, environmental protection, education and social welfare.

The Government will invite hundreds of young people to join various committees under the scheme, he said.

Mr Cheung also said the Government’s response to University of Hong Kong’s Faculty of Law Associate Professor Benny Tai’s remarks on independence was not linked with the legislative process for Basic Law Article 23.

He added a favourable social environment was needed before pushing forward with the task.