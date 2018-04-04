CE commends innotech elites

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today commended the winners of the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2018 for their leadership in the innovation and communications technology industry.

She said: "The Government is determined to create a flourishing innovation and technology environment here in Hong Kong.

“But we cannot do it alone, which is why I am so encouraged by the winners of this year's ICT Awards. More than building businesses, you serve as role models, inspiring our youth, showing them the way to a future that will surely reward us all."

To tie in with the Government's vision to make Hong Kong a world-leading smart city, three new awards - the Smart Living Award, the Smart People Award and the Smart Mobility Award - were introduced this year.

“Enhancing our quality of life through the application of innovation and technology is equally essential to our future.

"I am naturally delighted to see that the new award categories respond so well to our Smart City Blueprint," Mrs Lam said.

She presented the Award of the Year to Belun Technology Company.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang presented awards to the Grand Award winners of various categories.

