XRL wheel incident to be probed

The Government is very concerned about an incidence last night in which some wheels of a parked high-speed train shifted out of position.

The train was stationed at the Shek Kong Stabling Sidings of the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

The Transport & Housing Bureau made the statement today, adding the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department immediately asked the MTR Corporation to conduct a thorough investigation.

It also asked the corporation to submit a report as soon as possible to identify the cause of the occurrence and implement preventative measures.

The bureau emphasised that safety is the top priority in any railway operation.

Before commissioning the express rail link in September, the department will verify whether the MTRC has completed all safety tests and will also conduct on-site tests before approving the operation of the trains.