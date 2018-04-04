No issues with bridge project

The Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority today rejected news reports that the seawall of an artificial island on the project’s main bridge has been displaced.

The authority issued a press statement dismissing the reports as groundless.

In a statement today, the Highways Department said it has followed up with the authority which is responsible for the implementation of works of the main bridge.

The department said it will continue to liaise with the authority and monitor works on the structure to ensure its quality meets the necessary requirements.