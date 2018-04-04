Winter flu season ends

The Centre for Health Protection today announced the end of the winter influenza season.

The winter flu period began in early January with influenza activity peaking in mid-February and notably decreasing from early March, the centre said. The predominant virus this season was influenza B.

The centre said children are more affected during times where the B virus is predominant, adding this was reflected by the large number of outbreaks of influenza-like illness in schools this season.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for seasonal influenza viruses the centre received peaked at 27.21% in mid-February and dropped to 5.97% at the end of March.

The overall admission rate at public hospitals with a principal diagnosis of influenza also decreased from the peak of 1.52 per 10,000 people in mid-February to 0.17 by late March.

This season saw 570 adult cases of influenza-associated admissions to the intensive care unit, including 382 deaths.

For children aged 18 or under, 20 severe cases, including two deaths, were reported for the same period. Nineteen of them did not receive the seasonal influenza vaccination.

The centre advised the public to continue maintaining strict personal, hand and environmental hygiene and to remain vigilant against respiratory illnesses and other infectious diseases.