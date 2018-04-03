Workplace equality urged

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (left) takes a selfie during a visit to a catering firm which has adopted the Code of Practice against Discrimination in Employment on the Ground of Sexual Orientation.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited a local business today which has adopted the Code of Practice against Discrimination in Employment on the Ground of Sexual Orientation.

The code seeks to eliminate discriminatory practices and behaviour in employment and promotes equal employment opportunities irrespective of sexual orientation.

Mr Nip said: “It is very encouraging to see that the catering enterprise I visited today has responded to our appeal and pledged to adopt the code.

“Statistics show that more and more local traditional industries and small and medium enterprises are also very willing to play a part in eliminating discrimination."

About 300 organisations employing more than 520,000 people have adopted the code, he added.

Mr Nip also hoped more employers will follow suit and promote equal opportunities to build a more diverse and inclusive society.

The Tung Wah Group of Hospitals runs a Government-funded 24-hour hotline to provide support and counselling services for sexual minorities and their families, as well as those who are unsure about their sexual orientation and gender identity.

The hotline has served about 470 people since it began in January.

Click here for the Code of Practice against Discrimination in Employment on the Ground of Sexual Orientation.