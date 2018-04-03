Views on drone regulations sought

The Civil Aviation Department today launched a public consultation to seek views on drone regulation.

The department said there have been calls for a fundamental review of current laws, which are considered rudimentary and unable to cope with technological advancements of drones.

New and specific legislation is needed to keep up with the current situation and the future development of unmanned aircraft operations, the department added.

It published a report today on a consultancy study which said the international community generally adopted a risk-based approach to classify and regulate unmanned aircraft systems.

The consultant suggested adopting measures including establishing an owner registration system, prescribing training and assessment requirements and introducing insurance requirements for drones.

Click here for the consultation paper and consultancy report.