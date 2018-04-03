Elderly aid plan to launch

The Social Welfare Department will launch the Higher Old Age Living Allowance on June 1.

The elderly can apply for the higher allowance in three phases from today.

In the first phase, recipients of the current Old Age Living Allowance (OALA), renamed Normal OALA, who meet the monthly income and asset limits of the Higher OALA will receive notification letters sent by the department.

Those who meet the income and asset limits will automatically be converted to the higher allowance without needing to reply or to make a fresh application.

They will receive a lump-sum retrospective payment from May 1, 2017 or the date of eligibility, whichever is later.

For the second phase, the department will issue notification letters on May 2 to Normal OALA recipients who have not been automatically converted and to those aged 65 or above who receive the Higher Disability Allowance.

Notification letters will also be sent on June 1 to Old Age Allowance recipients and Normal Disability Allowance recipients aged 65 or above.

They can send their application forms to the department by post on or before December 31.

In the third phase, those aged 65 or above who are not receiving Normal OALA, Old Age Allowance or Disability Allowance may apply for the Higher OALA starting in June.

Click here for details or call 3595 0130 for enquiries.